TORONTO -- Police are searching for a missing nine-year-old girl who was last seen in Etobicoke.

Essence Fox was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday in the Redgrave Drive and Martingrove Road area, police said.

A command post has been set up opposite Parkfield Junior Public School, at 20 Redgrave Drive, as police search for the girl.

She is described as standing four-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build and long straight hair. It’s believed she was wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood and pink or grey sweater.

