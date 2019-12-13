Command post set up after girl, 9, goes missing
Published Friday, December 13, 2019 5:01PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 13, 2019 5:02PM EST
Essence Fox, 9, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police. (Handout)
TORONTO -- Police are searching for a missing nine-year-old girl who was last seen in Etobicoke.
Essence Fox was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday in the Redgrave Drive and Martingrove Road area, police said.
A command post has been set up opposite Parkfield Junior Public School, at 20 Redgrave Drive, as police search for the girl.
She is described as standing four-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build and long straight hair. It’s believed she was wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood and pink or grey sweater.
This is a developing story. More information to come.