TORONTO -- An audience was treated to a special performance by the actors and musicians from the hit musical “Come From Away” at the Daily Bread Food Bank Saturday.

John Karastamatis of Mirvish Productions said the idea came about due to the production’s two-week break in Toronto as the show moves from its theatre on Yonge Street to King Street.

Karastamatis said the show is all about kindness and members of the show wanted to find a way to give back.

Members of the audience paid $100 to attend the event dubbed East Coast Kitchen Party which featured songs from the musical and carols. Donors will also be able to attend a dress rehearsal of the show at a later date

This is the first time “Come From Away” has partnered with the Daily Bread Food Bank, but not the first time it has given back to the community. The production and cast also raised money following the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.

Paul Peters attended the East Coast Kitchen Party with his wife and friends. He said he learned about the event through the production’s distribution emails.

“It struck the right chord. We have not seen the local cast. It sounded like a great event supporting a great cause,” said Peters.

“When he said ‘kitchen party’, we said ‘we’re in’,” friend Nancy Russell said, who’s originally from Nova Scotia and now lives in Oakville.

The Daily Bread Food Bank said one in seven people live below the poverty line in Toronto.

The fundraiser raised more than $40,000 dollars, according to organizers.