TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision in Mississauga leaves man dead, another in critical condition

    Share

    A man is dead, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday night.

    Peel police said the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

    The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man who was the passenger in the same vehicle was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

    The cause of the collision is unknown, and police said all the vehicles involved remained at the scene.

    They noted that one of the vehicles was indirectly involved.

    Police said the intersection would be closed for some time due to the collision, and they asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News