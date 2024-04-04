Collision in Mississauga leaves man dead, another in critical condition

A man is dead, and another is in critical condition following a three-vehicle collision in Mississauga Thursday night.

Peel police said the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another man who was the passenger in the same vehicle was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The cause of the collision is unknown, and police said all the vehicles involved remained at the scene.

They noted that one of the vehicles was indirectly involved.

Police said the intersection would be closed for some time due to the collision, and they asked motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.