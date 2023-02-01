Coldest temperatures in years could come to Toronto as polar vortex descends on Ontario

The bizarre history of Groundhog Day

It's about as strange (and cute) as holidays get. So how did Groundhog Day go from a kooky local tradition to an annual celebration even those of us who don't worry about winter can find the fun in?

Australia is removing monarchy from its bank notes

Australia is removing the monarchy from its bank notes. The nation's new $5 bill will feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

  • Fatal crash in south London

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

    The area of Bostwick Road and Wharncliffe Road South in London, Ont. remain closed on Feb. 1, 2023 as police respond to a serious evening collision. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

  • WATCH: Willie predicts an early spring

    Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring! The groundhog in South Bruce Peninsula didn't see his shadow at 8:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, meaning spring is on the way.

