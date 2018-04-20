

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The CN Tower and the surrounding area will reopen at 5 p.m. on Friday after a five-day closure due to falling ice.

The ice was a result of an unusual April storm that struck the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario last weekend. As the temperature rose and the ice melted, it began to fall from the Toronto landmark.

On Monday, the CN Tower said ice chunks began falling from the “upper pod and antenna mast at the very top of the tower.”

As a precaution, police closed off Bremner Street between Lower Simcoe and Resse streets.

The CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, and gates one through six of the Rogers Centre, were also closed. Neighbouring businesses, including The Rec Room and Steamwhistle Brewery, were also impacted.

A Toronto Blue Jays game was cancelled on Monday after a chunk of ice tore through the roof of the Rogers Centre. Crews were able to repair the damage in time for Tuesday’s doubleheader.

In a statement issued on Friday, a spokesperson for the CN Tower thanked local residents and tourists for their patience.

“While this situation has been hugely dependent on weather conditions, our teams of specialists and engineers have worked around the clock over the last several days to assist with the removal of the ice from the tower,” the statement said.

As of 5 p.m., the CN Tower can be accessed from Bremner Boulevard or from Front Street across from the John Street pedestrian bridge.

The Skywalk is still closed as a precaution and it is not known when it will reopen.