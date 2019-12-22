TORONTO -- Police were called to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s constituency office in Etobicoke Sunday morning after climate activists dumped a pile of manure in front of the building.

Two men can be seen, in a video posted on social media, inside the back of a pickup truck shovelling manure from the trunk onto the ground in front of the office on 823 Albion Road.

The group responsible, which calls themselves Extinction Rebellion, wrote in a news release that the action was to protest against the province’s climate action program.

“[We] dumped cow manure outside of Ford’s constituency office this morning to protest his government’s complete bungling of climate action initiatives,” the group wrote on a social media post.

“It’s clear the premier is putting our children’s future in danger. We think that’s bulls***.”

Police said they are aware of the incident and units were sent to investigate.

It is not clear if any charges will be laid.

The Office of the Premier of Ontario wrote in a statement Sunday morning that Ford would not respond to the incident.

"If a response is what they’re looking for, they won’t get one from Premier Doug Ford," spokesperson Ivana Yelich said.

"We wish them a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and hope they have a more productive and joyous time with their families."