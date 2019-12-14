TORONTO -- It appears the City of Toronto is reclaiming a vacant market on Queen Street after winning a legal battle to terminate a decades-long lease on the property.

In October, the city confirmed that it had taken legal action against a tenant who had several years remaining on a 50-year lease for the St. Patrick Market, a vacant property on Queen Street West near St. Patrick Street that is owned by the municipality.

The structure has been shuttered for more than a year and Mayor John Tory previously said the city wants to take back the property to breathe new life into the building.

“The city certainly has a very keen interest in activating that public space and making sure it is used for the benefit of what is a bustling, growing, dynamic neighbourhood in the city and not sitting largely dormant,” Tory said in October.

The market, which was once occupied by food vendors, was shut down by Toronto Public Health in 2017 after two mice were caught on camera snacking on baked goods.

“When you have a public asset like this, that is owned by the public, and you see it being underutilized and not put to the uses for which it might have been intended, then I think you do have some responsibility to look at ways at which we can recapture the availability of that public asset and make sure it is put to better use,” Tory said last year.

On Saturday morning, Spadina- Fort York Coun. Joe Cressy confirmed that the courts have sided with the city and control of the market will return to the municipality.

In a tweet, Cressy said public land "must be used better."

"In an increasingly unaffordable city for artists to create, small businesses to thrive, (and) people to live, we must ensure that we utilize public land for public good," he wrote.

Officials have not yet specified what the city plans to do with the space.