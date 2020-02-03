TORONTO -- About 5,000 Toronto workers, including garbage collectors, could go on strike in two weeks if a deal cannot be reached with the city.

According to a statement issued on Monday, city officials requested a “no board report” from the provincial Minister of Labour amid a stalemate in the bargaining process.

“The bargaining teams for the City of Toronto and (Toronto Civic Employees Union) Local 416 CUPE, the union representing city outside workers, have been in collective bargaining for more than four months. Over this time, the goal has been to reach a negotiated settlement that is fair for our valued employees and affordable for Toronto residents,” the statement said.

“While a number of issues have been resolved, some issues remain, including job security, wages, benefits and parental leave.”

A “no board report” is an official notice filled when conciliation efforts fail and may include a time when a legal strike or lockout can occur. In this case, the city says the report “starts the clock for a potential work stoppage beginning in the third week of February.”

Officials said the request was made “after much consideration over the weekend.”

“This step in the process will, the city hopes, assist both sides in achieving a fair and affordable collective agreement,” officials said.

Among the members represented by CUPE Local 416 are animal services, parks and recreation, parking, solid waste management and community housing.

The decision comes a few weeks after other city workers in CUPE Local 79 voted to support a strike mandate.