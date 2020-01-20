TORONTO -- Toronto city workers have voted to support a strike mandate.

According to CUPE Local 79, the union representing more than 20,000 city workers, 90 per cent of participants in Friday’s vote supported the strike mandate.

“City workers are expecting a contract that is fair and recognizes their hard work," Dave Mitchell, president of CUPE Local 79, said in a statement. "Our members took big hits in their last two contracts and this vote gives a clear signal that they won't stand for more — they've had enough.”

Negotiations between the union and the city have been ongoing since early December.

By supporting a strike mandate, city workers have given the bargaining team permission to call a strike at a later date if negotiations continue to stall.

The union has not said what their points of contention include, but said in a news release issued on Monday afternoon that they are pushing for a “deal that is fair.”

“We’re united and determined to negotiate a contract that recognizes our members’ dedication to delivering high quality services to Toronto’s communities,” Mitchell said.

Among the members represented by CUPE Local 79 are those who work in emergency services, homeless shelters, transportation, public health, social services, recreation programs and long-term care homes.