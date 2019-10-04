

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





The City of Toronto says that some of its services will be affected if education support workers decide to strike Monday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said its 55,000 members are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch “full strike action” if the ongoing contract dispute with the province is not resolved.

School boards in Toronto have said the city’s use of its facilities will be affected if the education workers take on the job action.

The city said its recreation program, after-school program and pool activities that are usually held in schools will be cancelled if the strike occurs.

“The city has programs in place at 102 school board facilities across the city,” it said in a news release. “These locations host 5,482 registered courses, and 167 drop-in city recreation courses.”

The city also said that some child care centres and programs located inside schools belonging to the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board will be affected.

There are hundreds of child care centres in schools across the city, 11 which are directly operated by the City of Toronto.

More details on locations and services affected can be found on the city’s website, or by calling 311.