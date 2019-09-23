

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The City of Toronto has issued a warning to residents after a bat found in the city tested positive for rabies.

Toronto Public Health says this is the first confirmed case of rabies in an animal in Toronto since 2016.

“Transmission of rabies by bats to humans is rare and there is an overall low risk of rabies in bats in Ontario,” officials said in a news release issued Monday.

“It is estimated that only two to three per cent of Ontario's bat population are infected.”

However, residents are still being warned to avoid physical contact with all bats. Residents who may have had physical contact with a bat are advised to see a healthcare provider immediately, officials said.

“Transmission can be prevented after exposure by immunization with the rabies vaccine. The vaccine is extremely effective but must be administered before symptoms appear.”

CTV's Science and Tecnology Specialist Dan Riskin said that while there is a risk, it's not something residents need to worry about.

“The thing about rabies, as a disease, is that is has to be transmitted by touch," Riskin said. “So if a bat flies by, nothing to worry about. If you see a bat on the sidewalk and you don’t touch it, nothing to worry about.”

“But if someone comes into contact with a wild bat, you can’t tell if it had rabies or not. And if you wait for the symptoms, you will probably die.”

The city has provided a list of preventative measures that can be taken to prevent contracting the disease:

Keep away from wild animals whether they appear tame, injured or sick.

Do not feed raccoons or squirrels or keep them as pets.

Make sure your pet’s rabies vaccinations are up to date

Do not let you dog run loose in public spaces, except for off-leash parks

Wildlife-proof your home

In the unlikely event that you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal, the officials suggest following these steps: