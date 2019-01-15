

CTV News Toronto





The City of Toronto has given residents of tent cities 14 days to vacate their makeshift communities.

The camps are predominately located under the Gardiner Expressway, from Spadina Avenue to Lower Sherbourne Street, where people seek shelter from the cold.

The city says these structures are a problem, noting that, in some cases, propane heaters are used to keep warm.

“We have a public safety issue and a public health issue frankly that the City of Toronto needs to enforce its bylaws. You can’t camp in a park, you can’t camp on the street, you can’t have structures on the street,” Brad Ross, the city’s chief communications officer, said.

“So we have given people in these structures 14 days’ notice. That’s what the bylaw requires to relocate or, in other words, pack up their belongings.”

The eviction notice comes as the city’s shelter system struggles to meet demand.

According to the City of Toronto’s latest data, dated January 14, shelters are at 93 per cent capacity.

With dangerously cold temperatures on the horizon, advocates are concerned the emergency shelters and centres won’t be able to take in those who vacate tent cities and don’t have alternative housing to use as refuge from the cold.

Recently, in the wake of a homeless woman’s death, the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty slammed the city for overcapacity, “under-resourced, de-factor shelters.” The coalition called on the city to open more shelters, add 2,000 emergency shelter beds and fund harm reduction and overdose prevention programs and services.

The city, however, is confident the system will pull through for those being evicted.

“We have staff who are out there every day talking with these individuals saying, ‘look we have supports, we have systems in place to help you get off the street if you would like to avail yourself of those supports,’” Ross said.

“If you don’t, that’s fine, those are your choices, but you can’t erect tents on sidewalks. You can’t.”

CTV News Toronto attempted to reach out to residents of the tent cities but so far have not been able to make contact.

Ross said there was no exact timeline on when they will approach the cities and ask them to clear out of the area, nor whether police would be involved.