

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The phrase “first snowfall” usually incites groans in Canada, but video of two children, new refugees to this country, delightfully dancing and playing as flurries fall has many people expressing glee.

The video, which has since gone viral, was posted to both Twitter and Facebook by the family’s sponsor.

In the video, the children are seen jumping around in a backyard as snow falls from the sky. They are both wearing boots and winter jackets.

The children laugh, twirl and jump around. About halfway through the video, one of the kids stops jumping around and rubs snow off the other’s head before they run around trying to catch snowflakes in their hands.

The children can be heard squealing and giggling in the video.

A photo posted to Twitter later that day showed the kids hunched over a snow-covered bench, with a caption suggesting they were chomping it down.

As of 2 p.m., the video has received more than 100,000 likes and more than 18,000 retweets on Twitter. Many respondents want more updates from the family and are asking for photographs of their first snowball fight, their first snowman, and their first warm maple syrup tasting.

I hate snow. This makes me want to rethink my stance. Lovely. Xoxo — Keep Going (@jmomom1) November 12, 2018

Delightful! I remember a 6-yr. old girl from Barbados, her first winter. Late 1 afternoon, she called out, “Dey teefed (thieved) it!” She had made her first snowball. I asked where she had put it. “In my pocket!” she wailed. She didn’t understand why her coat was wet. ❄️ — Claire (@JemmsCee2) November 12, 2018

The children and their mother are refugees from Eritrea in Africa and recent arrivals in Toronto, according to Rebecca Davies, the family’s sponsor.

“The family of five is living temporarily with me until we can get them on their feet,” Davies said on social media.

Davies works with Ripple Refugee Project, a Toronto-based private citizens group that sponsors and helps settle newcomers to Canada.