    • Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

    Toronto police are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Toronto police are on the scene of a collision in Etobicoke on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    A child has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night.

    The collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road area shortly before 9 p.m.

    Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a child pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver and vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.

