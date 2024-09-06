Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A child has been seriously injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday night.

The collision occurred in the Kipling Avenue and Burnhamthorpe Road area shortly before 9 p.m.

Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a child pedestrian to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is unknown.