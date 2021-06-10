TORONTO -- A child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Markham.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when the crash happened.

The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.

The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Serious collision involving a child on a bicycle and a driver of a vehicle on the nb ramp from Warden Ave to #Hwy407 eb pic.twitter.com/ulzQpp5PAq — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 10, 2021

The driver remained on scene.

There are multiple road closures in the area.

This is a developing new story. More information to come.