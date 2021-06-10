Advertisement
Child suffers critical injuries after being hit by car while riding bike in Markham
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 5:12PM EDT
Police investigate after a child was struck by a car while riding a bike in Markham. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Markham.
The Ontario Provincial Police said the pre-teen child was riding a bike on Warden Avenue near the ramp to Highway 407 eastbound when the crash happened.
The collision occurred just after 4 p.m.
The child was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The driver remained on scene.
There are multiple road closures in the area.
This is a developing new story. More information to come.