Three months after four-year-old Radi Chowdhury was hit by a motorcycle and critically injured in Toronto his father says he’s now opening his eyes, making eye contact and saying “mom.”

The young boy has been making a slow but gradual recovery after being struck by a motorcycle in an alleged hit-and-run in the Victoria Park and St. Clair avenues area on May 26.

He was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit at SickKids Hospital where doctors told his family that he had broken both his legs, an arm, his nose and suffered a brain injury.

He was eventually moved to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehab to continue his recovery. An infection in the bones of his broken legs sent him back to SickKids two weeks ago but he has since returned to Holland Bloorview.



Radi Chowdhury, 4, is making a gradual recovery, his father says. (Supplied)

“Although he is unable to speak, he is able to open his eyes, he cries when he feels pain. I think he can realize when we are close to him, if we say ‘bye,’ he seems agitated,” the boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, told CTV News Toronto.

“My son will one day walk, he will talk and he will run.”

Ruhul Chowdhury said he’s grateful for the positive thoughts and prayers, which continue to pour into his family from those concerned about his son.

He is hopeful that his son will make a big enough recovery to be released from hospital by November.



Chowdhury is optomistic about his son's recovery. (CTV News Toronto)

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the Chowdhury family.

More than $26,200 has been raised for the family since the page was setup in May.

Darren Robert Dawson, 31, surrendered to police after an image was released of a motorcyclist wanted in connection with the alleged hit-and-run.

He has been charged with leaving the scene, driving without a proper licence and driving without proper insurance. Dawson was granted $25,000 bail in May.