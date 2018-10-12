Child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Cabbagetown South: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 4:37PM EDT
A child has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Cabbagetown South neighbourhood on Friday.
The incident occured near the area of Berkeley and Dundas streets.
Police said they arrived on scene around 3:50 p.m. to find a child, who they say is about 10 or 11 years old, lying on the street.
The child was taken to the hospital with a possible head injury, Toronto police said.
Paramedics described the child’s injuries as serious, but non-life threatening.
The vehicle remained on scene.