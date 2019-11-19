'Cheers, ladies': Andreescu and Oleksiak spotted courtside at Raptors game
Bianca Andreescu (right) and Penny Oleksiak (left) are seen sitting courtside at the Toronto Raptors game on Nov. 18, 2019. (Twitter / @Raptors)
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 11:53AM EST
TORONTO -- What happens when a tennis superstar and an Olympic swimmer sit side-by-side at a Toronto Raptors game? The two 19-year-olds clink drinks, lock arms and take a big gulp.
Mississauga’s Bianca Andreescu, Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion, and Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak, a four-time Olympic medallist, were spotted courtside celebrating their success at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.
The Raptors’ Twitter account shared a GIF of the athletes on Monday night with the caption “Cheers, ladies.”
Thousands of Twitter users have liked the post and many responded to the tweet expressing their excitement.
The pair was watching the Raptors take on the Charlotte Hornets, which led to a 132-96 victory for Toronto.