TORONTO -- A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation in Vaughan.

York Regional Police say the investigation began in August 2016 after a underage girl said she was “groomed into a relationship” with a youth leader at a mosque.

“After the passage of time, the victim came forward to investigators with additional information,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

On Friday, police took a man in custody in connection with the investigation.

Vaughan resident Mordecai Gal has been charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 5.

Police have released an image of the accused to ensure there are no additional victims or witnesses. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.