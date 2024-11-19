Charges laid for fatal collision in Niagara Falls

A 43-year-old woman is now facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act in connection with a deadly collision involving a car and a bicycle in Niagara Falls back in September.

It happened at around midnight on Sept.3 on McLeod Road.

Police have previously said that the bicycle collided with a black 2010 Acura ZDX on the roadway.

A 36-year-old female passenger, who was seated in a wagon attached to the bicycle, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. The 30-year-old male cyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but survived.

The driver of the Acura, meanwhile, did not sustain any physical injuries.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Niagara Regional Police announced that they have now charged the driver of the Acura with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.

The name of the accused has not been released since she has not been changed with Criminal Code offences, police say.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.