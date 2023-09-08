Charges laid against company, directors in St. Catharines waste plant fire

A hazardous waste management company and its directors are facing 84 charges after a fire at a St. Catharines, Ont., waste plant earlier this year killed a worker and led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

St. Catharines Fire Services says it has laid the charges under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act against Ssonix Products 2010 Inc. and its three directors, with each each facing 21 counts.

The City of St. Catharines says the accused are expected to appear in court by the end of this month to address the charges.

Ssonix owner Steve Baker declined to comment on the charges.

A 37-year-old worker was inside the Ssonix facility in St. Catharines on Jan. 12 when explosions and a fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. - the worker suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The fire led to the evacuation of several homes and businesses in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.