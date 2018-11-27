

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid against an 18-year-old driver in a devastating crash that claimed the lives of a mother and child in Mississauga earlier this month.

Sanket Dogra, his wife Khushboo Arora and their young son Prakrit were driving in their Nissan on Burnhamthorpe Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 when they were struck by man driving a Hyundai.

Arora, 31, and two-year-old Prakrit were both killed in the crash. Sanket suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he slipped into a coma for several days. He remains there, receiving treatment.

On advice of the doctors, the family has not told Sanket about his wife and son.

Dogra’s family previously told CTV News Toronto that it was not unusual that the family was out driving at 2 a.m., as it was a tactic the young parents used to help Prakrit fall asleep.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was also seriously injured in the crash, was taken into police custody following the collision but later released without charges.

On Tuesday, nearly a month after the crash, Durham Regional Police re-arrested the 18-year-old.

A suspect identified as Evan Campbell, of Orillia, has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is being held in police custody until a bail hearing on Wednesday in Brampton.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say they are still interested in speaking with anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashboard camera video of it.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.