

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Family of a mother who was killed in a tragic car crash in Mississauga earlier this month gathered Saturday night to remember her and toddler son, as her husband and the toddler’s father still recovers in hospital, not yet aware they have passed.

Khushboo Dogra, her husband Sanket and their son Prakrit, were driving in their Nissan on Burnhamthorpe Road early in the morning on Nov. 1 when they were struck in the intersection with Mavis Road by an 18-year-old man driving a Hyundai at a high rate of speed.

Khushboo and Prakrit were pronounced dead at the scene, while paramedics rushed Sanket to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken into custody by police but later released.

Tejvir Dhugga knew the family before the collision and says he and the family are not telling Sanket about his wife and son’s deaths on advice of doctors.

“The doctors told us not to tell him because he has had heart surgery,” he said.

Speaking in front of candles and photos of Khushboo at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Dhugga said that while Sanket is now conscious, he cannot speak.

“He has a lot of questions in his mind, he wants to know but he just can’t speak.”

Khushboo Dogra’s cousin, Karamveer Singh, said his cousin’s parents and brother have flown in to be with Sanket and make funeral arrangements.

“It’s devastating for all of us,” Singh said. “My aunt is not able to accept that she is gone.”

He described Khushboo as someone with a “pure heart,” who would not hold grudges.

“Even if you fought with her she would forgive you.”

All the family and friends continue to console each other and consider how to perform the depressing task of how to tell Sanket his wife and son are gone when doctors say he is healthy enough to hear the news.

“He went out with the whole world,” Singh said. “And he will come back with pretty much nothing.”