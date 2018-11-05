

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man critically injured in a collision in Mississauga last week has woken up after heart surgery – but his family says he is still not aware that his wife and two-year-old child were killed in the crash.

On Nov.1, Sanket Dogra, also known as Sunny, was driving eastbound on Bunrhamthorpe Road shortly after 2 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a Hyundai heading northbound on Mavis Road.

His wife, 31-year-old Khushboo Dogra and his son Prakrit, who was set to turn three years old next month, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanket was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

According to his family, Sanket often went on late-night drives with his wife to help his son fall asleep.

“It was their habit. Every day,” Vicky Arora, Khushboo Dogra’s brother, told CTV News Toronto.

“Prakrit used to like it. He used to doze off,” added Vishal Sarangal, Sanket Dogra’s brother-in-law.

Relatives of the family have flown in to Toronto from India and Australia to support Sanket Dogra as he recovers from heart surgery. He moved to Toronto almost three years ago for work and his wife and son followed him about six months ago.

Sanket Dogra has been in a coma since the incident and on Sunday, family members say he opened his eyes for the first time.

“We, as a family, don’t know how to give this news to him if he’s not aware,” Sarangal said.

The family said that the Khushboo Dogra used to video call relatives every day and was looking to enroll Prakrit in school.

“(Prakrit was) very intelligent. Very intelligent. Very lively. Always making everyone smile. Same as Khushboo,” Sarangal said.

“Nobody can believe. It’s a tragic moment for us,” Arora said.

The 18-year-old male driver of the Hyundai was initially taken into police custody and brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the collision.

The driver has since been released from police custody. No charges have yet been laid in connection with the collision, but police say their investigation is ongoing.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help fund the costs of the funeral and to help Dogra on his road to recovery. More than $24,000 have been raised since the crowdfunding page was set up on Sunday.

-With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong