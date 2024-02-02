Charges laid after women followed into recreation centre washroom in Brampton: police

TORONTO
    Michael Nicolas
    Police have charged a 20-year-old man after a suspect allegedly followed several women into the washroom at a recreation centre in Brampton.

    Peel Regional Police said the incidents occurred from December 2023 to January 2024, at a recreation centre in the area of Eastbourne and Balmoral drives.

    According to police, one victim said she saw the accused filming her.

    On Tuesday, police conducted a search warrant at a home in Brampton, which lead to the arrest of a suspect who is employed at the recreation centre.

    Michael Nicolas is now facing eight counts of voyeurism. The charges have not been tested in court.

    Investigators believe there may be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

