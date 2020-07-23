TORONTO -- Police have charged a suspect in connection with a massive data breach at one of the province’s largest toll routes, which affected tens of thousands of customers.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit say they began their investigation in May 2018 after the 407 Express Toll Route informed them that customer data had been accessed “without authorization” by an employee.

According to police, the employee used a company computer to access and compile a list of names, addresses and phone numbers of some 60,000 customers. At the time, the company said that no credit card or banking information was taken.

On Thursday, Varun (Bobby) Saini, 37, of Toronto had been charged with mischief to data as well as unauthorized use of a computer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on November 5.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them.