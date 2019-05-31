

CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid against a dump truck driver in connection with the death of a cyclist in Richmond Hill.

According to York Regional Police, a 44-year-old woman was riding her bike near Bayview Avenue and Woodriver Street at around 1 p.m. on May 6 when she was hit.

The victim, a Richmond Hill resident, died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the dump truck remained at the scene.

Following a “thorough investigation,” police laid charges in the case on May 30.

A suspect identified as 55-year-old Balwinder Singh, of Brampton, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He is due in court on July 4.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.