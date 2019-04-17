

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been charged after more than 360 pounds of illegal cannabis was found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Markham on Tuesday.

Police said that an officer on patrol stopped a white van on Highway 407, near the area of Ninth Line, shortly after 4 a.m.

While speaking with the driver and passenger, police said the officer noticed multiple duffle bags in the vehicle.

Police said that more than 360 pounds of cannabis was found inside the bags. Investigators estimate that the street value is more than $1.6 million.

The driver and passenger were both arrested.

Montreal residents Alan Dang, 32, and Boxuan Gu, 36, have each been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“This illegally produced cannabis was likely destined to supply the black market demand that has been created since legalization, which in turn is fueling organized crime,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe in a statement.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.