Charge dropped against teen accused in Kingston terror probe; other charges remain
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:18PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Prosecutors have dropped one of the charges against a youth accused in a terrorism investigation in Kingston, Ont.
His lawyer, Simon Borys, says the charge of uttering threats was withdrawn in a court hearing on Wednesday.
The teen was charged in January with terror and bomb-related offences.
He was charged in March with further bomb-related offences as well as the now-withdrawn threats offence.
Police charged him about month after that with mischief and breach of bail.
Borys said they hope to proceed with a preliminary inquiry on the terrorism charges early next year.