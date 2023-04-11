Cell service across the TTC is coming

The TTC is on track to have more cell service across the network.

Rogers Communications has announced its acquisition of the Canadian operations of BAI Communications, which signed an exclusive deal with the TTC in 2012 to install wireless infrastructure.

The announcement means 5G connectivity will eventually be introduced throughout the network, starting with 911 access -- which has become a hot topic in Toronto's mayoral race amid a number of violent and sometimes random incidents on transit.

As it stands, TTC customers with a mobile phone can only dial 911 on 25 per cent of the subway’s tunnels.

To bring full cell service across the system, it’s estimated that it will take about two years.

Toronto’s Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie welcomed the news and said the introduction of greater cell service in transit is “long past due.”

“This is an important step in the right direction. Now we need everyone working together to get this done and ensure every cellphone can work on the subway system at all times,” McKelvie said in a tweet.

Prior to the announcement, only Freedom Mobile had signed on to provide coverage to its customers through BAI's network.