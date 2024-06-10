Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
With 99.5 per cent of polls reporting, Parrish was more than 8,500 votes ahead of her closest competitor, first-term councillor Alvin Tedjo.
"Today we celebrate not just a victory at the polls but a victory for the future for our city. I am honoured and grateful to stand before you as your newly elected mayor of Mississauga," Parrish told a cheering crowd at the Mississauga Convention Centre.
"First and foremost, I want to thank the citizens of Mississauga for placing their trust in me. Your voices have been heard and together we will build a brighter, more inclusive future for our city," Parrish said.
She vowed to have greater citizen participation in the budget process and to prioritize "sustainable development."
While she started off with a scripted speech, she tossed it part-way through, opting to speak off the cuff.
"I just want to tell you a very important thing. The region is going to be stronger now because you're going to have three mayors that actually get along and we will be formidable when we go to Queen's Park or to Ottawa to tell them we need our fair share of funding here," she said.
She promised a mix of "charm and force" in making her case for the city.
Speaking with reporters, Parrish said one of her first orders of business will be to assemble a panel of developers to be her advisers on how to build more housing faster.
She also said she thinks she will have no trouble bringing together a council where several sitting councillors were running against her.
"I'm sure that's going to fall into place very shortly. Nobody wants to be the lone wolf. And I for sure would like to all the help I can get so I will be pulling everybody together," she said.
Parrish's win came after some of the final surveys in the race indicated she could face stuffer competition than expected.
While she opened with a wide lead in the polls early in the race, her nearly 20-point advantage in early May had all but evaporated by the last week of the race.
There were 20 candidates on the ballot, with a handful running elections competitive enough to register in the polls. Most of them were current or former city councillors. They included Dipika Damerla, Alvin Tedjo and Stephen Dasko. Brian Crombie, the ex-husband of the former mayor, was also in the running.
Her rivals were quick to offer congratulations after the results rolled in.
"I just messaged our former councillor Carolyn Parish to congratulate her on her win tonight," Tedjo told his campaign in a concession speech shortly after 9 p.m. "I wish her well in her new role as mayor of Mississauga."
Premier Doug Ford congratulated Parrish in a post on X Monday night and said he looks forward to working with her.
"Congratulations @carolynhparrish on being elected the next mayor of @citymississauga! I’m looking forward to working with you as we build a stronger Mississauga and a stronger Ontario," Ford wrote.
Parrish, 77, was first elected as a school board trustee in the 1980s before becoming involved in federal politics in the 90’s. She was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in 1993 as a Liberal MP. She remained in parliament until 2006. She won a seat on Mississauga council in a municipal election the same year. While she lost her seat in 2010, she was back in 2014 when she was elected to represent Ward 5.
She stepped down from council earlier this year in order to focus on her run for mayor.
During the campaign, Parrish said housing was the top issue facing Mississauga residents, with many young people moving away because they can no longer afford to live in the city.
"Most of the GTA cities are growing, and it's usually young people. They grow up in Mississauga. They want to live in Mississauga, and they can't afford the rent, and they can't afford to buy a house,” she told CP24 in an interview.
She said while gentle infill is part of the solution, the city needs more aggressive density and needs to make it easier for developers to get projects approved.
While she's rejected the idea of a tax freeze, Parrish has said she'd like to keep property taxes at or below the rate of inflation. She's proposed quarterly rather than annual budget meetings in order to keep the city's finances on-track.
Parrish managed to come out ahead despite sharp criticism by her rivals for comments she made in an early debate about federal refugee programs and Transgender bathrooms. She claimed her comments had been taken out of context.
She subsequently declined to participate in further debates, citing "a new style of politics" and the safety of her staff.
But she told CP24 that she wasn’t hiding from accountability.
"I've been accountable for 18 years on city council. I'm outspoken. I speak on every issue. People who follow politics know exactly where I stand on everything," she said.
She also said she’s been physically threatened in the past over "controversial issues."
The special byelection was called after former mayor Bonnie Crombie stepped down from the post to lead the Ontario Liberal Party. Crombie held the top job at City Hall for more than nine years. She followed legendary Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, who held the role for 36 years before that.
Asked by CP24 in a recent interview why she wants a busy job as mayor toward the end of a more than three-cade long career in politics, Parrish said serving on council has been her favourite job.
"Well, it is a big job. And I've really enjoyed Council," she said. "I've enjoyed being a city councilor much more than any of the other jobs I've done. It's a fabulous job. You don't have any partisanship. You just listen to your constituents."
CTV Political Analyst Scott Reid called it a "strange" election that comes with a message for a mayor-elect who was expected to win by a wider margin.
"Alvin Tedjo come out of nowhere, with what? A campaign to freeze taxes," Reid said.
While many people feel that's an untenable policy for the city, Reid said, it says something about how people are feeling.
"It gives you an indication of where voters are at, the anxieties about affordability, the demands they're placing on city council and what they're looking for from their political leaders," he said.
"Carolyn Parrish is going to have to pay attention to that vote result because I think that's what that was about. She can't be deaf to the pocketbook anxieties of voters in Mississauga."
Natalie Hart, the general manager of the Malton BIA, won another byelection race in the city Monday night to replace the seat vacated by Parrish. While former mayor Boinnie Crombie didn't support a candidate in the mayoral race, she did endorse Hart, came in with less than 600 votes from nearest competitor Danny Singh with 99 per cent pf polls reporting.
Parrish will hold the top job on council through the rest of the current term, which ends in 2026.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Travel warnings: Here's what Canadians should know this summer
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Carolyn Parrish wins Mississauga byelection to become next mayor
Longtime councillor and MP Carolyn Parrish won Mississauga's mayoral race Monday night, beating out a crowded field of contenders for the top job.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Ryan Reynolds and his mom were in the audience at The View. Here's why.
Ryan Reynolds' mom Tammy set the PVR at her Vancouver home to record The View before she even knew she would appear on Monday's episode with her superstar son.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
2 Montreal fire service employees suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
Two employees with the City of Montreal's fire service have been suspended following the controversial closing of restaurant terraces on Peel Street during Grand Prix weekend.
-
PWHL Montreal selects American defender Cayla Barnes in 1st round of 2024 Draft
As expected, Canadian forward Sarah Fillier was the first player selected in the second Professional Women's Hockey League draft in history on Monday night. For their part, Montreal turned to a defender with their first selection, but not necessarily the one some observers had anticipated.
-
Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Ottawa
-
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
-
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
-
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is what two North Bay mothers want you know about scoliosis
June is national Scoliosis Awareness month and two North Bay families are sharing their stories to help others understand the disease of the spine.
-
Former teacher avoids jail time for historical sexual assaults involving young students
A retired teacher out of York Region convicted of historical crimes involving elementary school students will not spend time behind bars.
-
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Kitchener
-
First-year students wait and worry over residence approval at University of Guelph
Many incoming first-year students at the University of Guelph were told last week that they wouldn’t have a guaranteed spot in residence next fall. The situation got a little clearer on Monday.
-
Ont. woman says all belongings inside storage unit destroyed by rat infestation
A Cambridge, Ont. woman wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings which were kept inside a storage unit.
-
WRPS spent nearly 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
London
-
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
-
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
-
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
-
Road reopens following motorcycle crash at Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have reopened the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue following a collision involving a motorcycle.
-
Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
Barrie
-
Unexpected staffing shortage leading to temporary closures of Collingwood hospital OB unit
An unexpected staffing shortage forced the temporary closure of the obstetrics unit at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Monday.
-
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
-
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
-
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
-
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
Atlantic
-
Convicted N.B. killer denied parole after review; sister of victim 'absolutely shocked'
The man convicted for the 1987 murder of a Moncton teenager has again been denied parole after a request to review his case.
-
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Can the triage process be better?': Halifax study looks at ways to diagnose, treat skin cancers faster
A dermatologist in Halifax is looking at new ways to better diagnose skin cancers and have them treated at an earlier stage.
N.L.
-
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
Edmonton
-
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
-
Dangerous offender designation hearing underway for man with history of pedophilia
A hearing is underway to determine if a man with a history of sexual offences against children should be designated a dangerous offender.
-
Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.
Calgary
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues
Alberta Health Services has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.
-
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
-
Calgary business community urging governments to work together to fix housing crisis
Calgary’s business community is urging all levels of government to work together to build more homes in the city, but some Western premiers are placing the blame on Ottawa for their housing and mass migration concerns.
Regina
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
-
Advocates noticing rise in homelessness as city council set to discuss permanent emergency shelter
There has been a significant increase in people living on the streets in downtown Regina. It comes as city council prepares to discuss the proposed location for a permanent emergency shelter.
-
University of Regina and women's hockey coach Sarah Hodges 'mutually agree to part ways'
The University of Regina and the coach of its women's hockey team have "mutually agreed to part ways" according to the school.
Saskatoon
-
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
-
City reviewing security measures after knifepoint robbery at Saskatoon campground
Some security changes could be on the way at Saskatoon’s Gordie Howe Campground after an armed robbery last week where a camper was held at knifepoint.
-
Injuries reported following crash involving school bus near Rockglen, Sask.
Assiniboia RCMP are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and SUV near the community of Rockglen, Sask.
Vancouver
-
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing teen bystander during B.C. gang shooting
Dressed in a navy blue suit, Kane Carter stood tall in the prisoner’s box and calmly entered not guilty pleas to the three charges against him in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver Monday.
-
The Last Word
The Last Word Mike McCardell returns to CTV with touching tribute
CTV News Vancouver is delighted to welcome back Mike McCardell and his beloved Last Word.
-
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman, dog attacked by cougar in Vancouver Island provincial park
A helicopter was sent to rescue hikers and their dogs after a cougar attack in a Vancouver Island provincial park over the weekend, according to officials.
-
'It's such a tremendous relief': Youth shelter coming to the City of Duncan
An emergency shelter for vulnerable youth is coming to the Cowichan Valley, officials announced Monday.
-
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.