Carjacking in Vaughan caught on doorbell camera
Video captured by a doorbell camera shows the frightening moments when a victim was confronted by two suspects in the GTA’s latest armed carjacking.
The robbery happened in a residential area in Vaughan Tuesday afternoon, seconds after the victim pulled into his driveway.
Shortly before 1:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle theft on Purcell Crescent, near Keele Street and Major MacKenzie Drive.
A male was confronted by two male suspects who brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s black Audi, police said.
The doorbell video obtained by CTV news Toronto shows two suspects in hoodies approaching the victim.
In the video, the victim is seen backing away onto his front lawn as he is confronted by the suspects. One of them turns back for some reason and moves out of the shot while the other walks toward the victim menacingly.
No weapons can be seen in the video, but the victim – who did not wish to be named – told CTV News that he saw two handguns.
A demand can be heard for keys and a wallet before the suspects turn away from the victim.
One of the suspects then drives away in a Honda Civic.
The victim then watches helplessly from his lawn as the other suspect gets into his black Audi SUV and speeds away with his car and wallet.
The victim believes he was followed home by the suspect, police said.
Police are describing the suspects as Black males in their 20s.
There have been a rash of carjackings reported in the GTA in the past couple of weeks, including an incident where Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Etobicoke.
- With a report by CTV Toronto's John Musselman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
The Weather Network releases its summer forecast in Canada
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Montreal
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Labour minister says it's not 'normal' for 11-year-olds to work as Quebec looks at legal revamp
Quebec, which has no minimum working age, is considering new legislation. Authorities say they're troubled by how many preteens are in the job market during the current labour shortage.
-
Quebec Fairmont hotels start hiring staff with autism as support program helps out
A program at the Montreal-based organization Giant Steps helps neuro-divergent people participate in the workforce, but hotel managers, the first participants, say they stand to gain a lot too.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
London North Centre candidates make last minute push in tightly contested riding
As voters made their way into the returning office to cast a ballot Tuesday, they knew their vote could make the difference in London North Centre.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
One-stop shopping for job seekers in Greater Sudbury
Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin is making things easier for those on the job by launching a new addition to its website that lists opportunities in one place.
-
Sault employers struggling to find staff
As the economy recovered from COVID-19, unemployment numbers in Sault Ste. Marie are also showing signs of improvement.
-
Timmins police say city is not immune to upward trend in gun crime
Timmins Police officials say the use of firearms to commit crimes has become more common in recent years.
Ottawa
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
Windsor
-
Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday
The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.
-
'This one has missed the mark': National handgun freeze met with skepticism
The president of a gun club in southwestern Ontario is worried about what the new firearm-control legislation put forward Monday by the federal government will do to its membership.
-
Downtown electrical fire leaves 15 displaced
Windsor fire officials say 15 people have been displaced following an electrical fire at a building downtown.
Barrie
-
Power outage impacts south end of Barrie
A power outage impacted traffic signals, homes and businesses in Barrie Tuesday afternoon.
-
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expert
The first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Calgary
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Vancouver
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. rivers
Four broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.
Edmonton
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.