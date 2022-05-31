Carjacking in Vaughan caught on doorbell camera

Video captured by a doorbell camera shows the frightening moments when a victim was confronted by two suspects in the GTA’s latest armed carjacking.

The robbery happened in a residential area in Vaughan Tuesday afternoon, seconds after the victim pulled into his driveway.

Shortly before 1:10 p.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle theft on Purcell Crescent, near Keele Street and Major MacKenzie Drive.

A male was confronted by two male suspects who brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s black Audi, police said.

The doorbell video obtained by CTV news Toronto shows two suspects in hoodies approaching the victim.

In the video, the victim is seen backing away onto his front lawn as he is confronted by the suspects. One of them turns back for some reason and moves out of the shot while the other walks toward the victim menacingly.

No weapons can be seen in the video, but the victim – who did not wish to be named – told CTV News that he saw two handguns.

A demand can be heard for keys and a wallet before the suspects turn away from the victim.

One of the suspects then drives away in a Honda Civic.

The victim then watches helplessly from his lawn as the other suspect gets into his black Audi SUV and speeds away with his car and wallet.

The victim believes he was followed home by the suspect, police said.

Police are describing the suspects as Black males in their 20s.

There have been a rash of carjackings reported in the GTA in the past couple of weeks, including an incident where Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner had his Range Rover stolen at gunpoint in Etobicoke.

- With a report by CTV Toronto's John Musselman