Car lit on fire in Toronto area hospital belonged to staff member, police say

Police have released photos of a man who allegedly lit a staff member's car on fire in the parking garage of a Toronto area hospital.

A release issued by York Regional Police said officers responded to reports of a fire in a parking garage at Southlake Regional Hospital, located on Davis Drive in Newmarket, Ont., at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Responding officers found a Porsche engulfed in flames on the parking garage’s fourth floor, the release said. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and while there was extensive damage to the vehicle, police say there were no injuries.

Hospital operations continued as normal during this time, police said.

A spokesperson for York police confirmed to CTV News Toronto the car belonged to a staff member, whose identity they are protecting. The motive for the offense is still being investigated, they said.

Video surveillance at the hospital captured footage of an unknown male, who police say has been identified as a suspect, approaching the vehicle at around 9:45 p.m., at which point “he appeared to place an accelerant on the vehicle and it caught fire.”

The suspect was then seen leaving on foot, heading southbound on Prospect Street, investigators said.

Police released images of the suspect obtained from video footage Friday and appealed to the public for information about the man.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 25 to 30 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing a red T-shirt and jogging pants with one black leg and one grey leg, black Nike running shoes with red tops and a white “swoosh,” and carrying a red and black reusable grocery bag, police said.

A suspect photo provided by York Regional Police.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect, or anyone who witnessed something or has a video recording from the area at the time, such as from a dashcam, cell phone or security system, is being urged by police to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, extension 7142.

Information can be anonymously shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or visiting www.1800222tips.com.