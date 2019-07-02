

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Cape Breton man’s dying wish of travelling to Toronto to catch a Blue Jays game is coming true.

Glen McGean, who has terminal lung cancer, is set to arrive in Toronto ahead of Tuesday night’s ball game against the Boston Red Sox at the Rogers Centre.

He is 65 years old and was diagnosed two years ago.

His daughter, 24-year-old Natasha McGean, helped make his dream become a reality with a Father’s Day plea. She said she was raised solely by her father after she lost her mother to cancer 10 years ago.

Natasha McGean started a GoFundMe page in the hopes of granting her father’s wish to see his favourite team live in person for the first time.

“I can’t think of anyone else who deserves this more than him,” she said.

People from across the country began to share their support for the family by sending in generous donations allowing the father and daughter pair to fly to Toronto, watch the Blue Jays play and stay at the hotel attached to the Rogers Centre.

“There’s not a big enough thank you,” Natasha McGean said. “I appreciate it. My dad, everybody in our lives appreciates having this one final memory come true for him.”

“For me, to be able to see his face when they throw out the opening ball, that’s going to make the whole trip for me.”

Glen McGean and his daughter will attend all three games of the Blue Jays versus Red Sox series in Toronto.

With files from CTV News Atlantic