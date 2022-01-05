A Canadian boy who gained attention for giving a passionate pre-game hockey speech brought Ellen DeGeneres to tears during an appearance on her talk show.

Callan Perks, from Lakefield, Ont., won the opportunity in November to give the pre-game speech to his hometown OHL team Peterborough Petes.

He was selected by the team as part of their 'Next Gen' day, where kids sign single-day contracts to see what it's like to be part of a professional hockey league.

The pre-game speech to his hockey idols racked up hundreds of thousands of views online – and even gained the attention of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The seven-year-old was given the opportunity to fly to California to appear on Wednesday's episode.

Dressed in a suit and tie, Cal gave a passionate speech to DeGeneres, who is currently taping her farewell season of the popular talk show.

"For 19 seasons, you have given your all on this stage," Cal said. "You danced hard. You joked hard. You laughed hard. You cried hard and you gave hard. So when it's time to say goodbye and turn out the lights just remember, you, Ellen, will always get the 'W' because you have always given whatever it takes to be you."

"So keep working hard and staying positive and making people laugh because you are a legend."

7-year-old Coach Cal gave me a pep talk that literally brought me to tears. pic.twitter.com/DG1TBFU7qF — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 5, 2022

Cal received a standing ovation from the audience for his speech and DeGeneres was brought to tears.

"You know what? I have to say, I know a lot of fancy people," DeGeneres told Cal. "What you just said to me means more to me than what I can possibly convey to you. I don’t even know you, but you are just a special little being with such a big heart and I thank you for that."

DeGeneres gifted Cal with a personalized track suit, clip board and megaphone for his future speeches.

"I think you are going to go on to do big, big things my man," DeGeneres said. "You are adorable."