

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Toronto resident wanted in connection with an apparent armed abduction in Richmond Hill.

The incident occurred on Aug. 23 around 2:50 a.m. outside a residence near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive.

A woman approached the residence and rang the doorbell. No one answered, but the motion-sensored security camera captured the incident.

In the video, a male is seen approaching the woman with what appears to be a handgun. The woman says “stop” and backs away from the man. The assailant then grabs her by the hair and says he is going to ‘slam one in your head right now.’

The woman can be heard saying “I think I’m gunna die” before the man pulls her towards a parked dark vehicle. The man then threatens to kill her before pushing her in to the vehicle and closing the door.

The owners of the home turned the video in to the police the next morning.

On Friday, investigators said they located the 28-year-old woman from Richmond Hill. They confirmed she was in good health.

The suspect vehicle, a 2017 Toyota RAV4, was also located and seized.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jonathan McLennan.

Police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for McLennan on Monday. He is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement and carrying a concealed weapon.

In a news release issued Monday, police warned the public not to approach McLennan and to contact authorities with any information.

“Mr. McLennan is urged to seek legal counsel and turn himself into police immediately,” the release read. “He is considered armed and dangerous. If you spot him, do not approach, call 911 immediately.”