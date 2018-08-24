

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have released additional surveillance camera footage of a suspect vehicle in the possible armed abduction of a woman in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning.

Police say that the unidentified woman rang the doorbell of a home on High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. but no one answered.

A surveillance camera positioned at the door then captured what appeared to be a violent altercation between an armed male and the woman.

During that altercation, the woman is heard repeatedly saying “stop.”

The male, armed with what appears to be a handgun, then replies that he should “slam one in your head right now” and tells her to “Get in the **** car right now.”

The suspect is then seen pulling the victim by her hair out to the street and into a waiting vehicle.

On Friday morning, police released addition surveillance footage showing that vehicle driving away from the scene.

Police say that the vehicle appears to be a newer-model compact SUV.

Anyone who may know the suspect or the victim are being asked to contact investigators immediately. Police say that they are also interested in speaking with anybody in the area who may have surveillance camera footage, including drivers with dashcams.