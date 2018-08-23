

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police have released video footage of the possible armed abduction of a woman in front of a residence in Richmond Hill.

The incident occurred outside a home near High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive around 2:50 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

The woman rang the doorbell of the residence but no one answered. A security camera, which was positioned to face the porch of the home, captured the moment the woman turns around to see a man running towards her.

The man appears to be carrying a handgun.

The woman is heard repeatedly saying “stop” before the man replies by saying he should “slam one in your head right now.”

The man is then seen pulling the woman by her hair, telling her to get in the car, which is waiting on the street.

“I think I’m gunna die,” the woman says. She can be heard crying as the man threatens her, saying “I’m gunna kill you.” He then pushes her into a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an SUV.

“We don’t know who the victim is. We don’t know who the suspect is,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said. “We’re very concerned for the safety of this victim, as you can hear she’s fearful for her life and the male threatens to kill her.”

Pattenden said there is no connection between the homeowners and the people involved in the abduction, and that is making the investigation “even more complicated.”

The suspect is described by police as a male with short hair. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and was armed, possibly with a handgun.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators with the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.