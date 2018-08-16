

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough last Friday.

Police say that a 71-year-old man was riding a motorcycle near Brimorton Drive and Bellamy Road around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when he was struck by a black Dodge Challenger.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the male driver of the Dodge Challenger fled the scene on foot.

The suspect, identified by investigators as 29-year-old Toronto resident Marc Laurin, is now wanted for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, failing to stop after a collision, and being unlawfully at large.

Police say the suspect is believed to be in the Vancouver area.

He is described by officers as being 5’6” with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and a dark blazer. Police say he was unshaven at the time of the incident.

In a news release issued Thursday, police warned residents not to approach the suspect.

“Police believe him to be violent and dangerous,” the release said. “If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers immediately.