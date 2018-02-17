Canada's Samuel Girard wins gold medal in 1,000 metres short-track speedskating
Samuel Girard of Canada celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of John-Henry Krueger of the United States in the men's 1000 meters short track speedskating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 17, 2018 7:52AM EST
GANGENUNG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Samuel Girard has won gold in men's 1,000-metre short-track speedskating at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
The Ferland-et-Boilleau, Que., native finished in one minute 24.650 seconds in his Olympic debut.
John-Henry Krueger of the U.S., took silver while Seo Yira of South Korea collected bronze.
Girard, 21, had finished fourth in his semifinal but advanced when fellow Canadian Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was assessed a penalty.
Girard finished just off the podium earlier in the Games in the 1,500.