Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect

Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week.

The 66,000 square-foot store, located in the first two floors of the Aura shopping centre at the corner of Yonge and Gerrard Streets, will open on May 25, the company confirmed Tuesday.

“IKEA Toronto Downtown combines our home furnishing inspiration and expertise with omnichannel retail solutions in a small store format to uniquely meet the needs of downtown residents,” IKEA Canada CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Ward said in a news release.

Unlike other IKEA locations across Canada, the new Yonge Street store has no dedicated parking and will be completely cashless.

Customers are asked to download the IKEA app and scan items they wish to purchase while they browse, rather than relying on a traditional cart method. Customers can make payments through the IKEA app or at kiosks on the way out.

Not all of the products sold at this location can be taken home immediately. While over 2,000 products, the majority of which are home furnishing accessories, will be available to buy onsite, some larger items must be ordered for home delivery. Assembly services will be offered.

IKEA's quintessential Swedish meatballs and hotdogs will be available, the company says, alongside a selection of “modern, healthy” meals at the new Swedish Deli.

For the first week, the company is recommending that shoppers use their “digital queue” to secure their place in line. This will soon be made available at IKEA.ca/TorontoDowntown.

The new location will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It will be the fifth IKEA retailer in the Greater Toronto Area and the fifteenth in Canada.