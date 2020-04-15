TORONTO -- About $3 million worth of cocaine was seized at the border by officials at Toronto Pearson International Airport in a one-week period last month.

The Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they made three separate seizures of uncontrolled substances from commercial flights between March 21 and March 29.

The substances included about 25 kilograms of cocaine, which was valued at about $3 million, and 4.1 kilograms of hashish worth about $82,000. The substances were imported into the country on two separate flights from Montego Bay and one flight from Mexico City.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials said that the CBSA and the RCMP are “ aggressively pursuing people who would otherwise be offloading these dangerous controlled substances from commercial airlines, including passenger and cargo, at (Pearson International Airport), for distribution to the streets of Toronto and beyond.”

"Organized Crime Groups will use any means to import controlled substances like fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into Canada,” RCMP Insp. Barry Dolan said. “These seizures underscore the necessity for the RCMP to work closely with our law enforcement partners and the public to protect our communities and our borders.”

A spokesperson for the RCMP said that no charges were laid in connection with the incidents.