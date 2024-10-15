'Can't wait': Premier Ford says of Taylor Swift's upcoming Toronto concerts

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is revealing that he’s eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift’s upcoming stint in Toronto as part of her hyper-successful Eras Tour.

“I can’t wait until she comes here and drives economic growth,” Ford said while speaking to reporters when asked about the six sold-out shows next month.

“She’s a brilliant business person and a musician. Boy, excuse the pun, but what a rockstar she is coming here and creating more jobs.”

Ford’s comments on Tuesday came after the release of new data from Destination Toronto suggested that Swift’s six sold-out concerts in Toronto next month could bring $282 million in economic impact to the city.

According to the data, $152 million of that money will come in the form of direct spending, with the lion’s share – 93 per cent – being spent by out-of-towners.

“That’s visitor spending, that’s people coming in for the show, experiencing it, staying a day or two, maybe. But then once that money’s in the system here in Toronto it continues to circulate through the economy,” Andrew Weir, president and CEO of Destination Toronto, told CP24 on Tuesday.

The tour, which is the first ever to gross over US$1B after it began last March, is coming to Toronto on November 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

The organization said the direct and indirect tax impacts of the concerts at Rogers Centre are also expected to generate nearly $40 million in tax revenue across all three levels of government.

“That’s the important thing about these major events: it draws people into the city, it draws new spending into the city. That’s money that didn’t start the day in our economy, but it ends the day there and continues to circulate, paying wages, paying taxes, and supporting businesses,” Weir explained.

In a statement accompanying the Destination Toronto news release, Mayor Olivia Chow said the concert series will have an “enormously positive” effect on the city.

“Toronto is excited to welcome another major event this November that will contribute millions of dollars in direct spending and support local businesses and jobs,” she said.

The sold-out concerts come at an opportune time in the city, Destination Toronto said, adding that business travel is starting to wind down for the year and the holiday travel season has not yet picked up.

In fact, as of Sept. 29, the tourism group said hotel bookings for The Eras Tour dates are up 83 per cent in the downtown area compared to the previous year. Bookings are up 36 per cent across the city, year-over-year.

It’s estimated that 240,000 Taylor Swift fans will flock to the six dates next month.

Swift’s Toronto shows are the only dates in Ontario, before the tour moves to Vancouver where it will conclude.

Asked if he’ll be attending any of the Toronto shows, Ford said, “We’ll see,” with a smile.

Destination Toronto noted that the cost of a concert ticket and airfare were not included in their economic estimates, as those revenues are not felt by the local economy.