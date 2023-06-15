Can police demand to have your doorbell video? Here's what you need to know
If police knock on your door and ask you to surrender your video doorbell footage, do you have to give it to them?
Consumer Reports Dan Wroclawski said legally, the answer is, “No, they can’t.”
“If police ask for your footage, you can choose to share it with them or you can simply ignore the request.”
A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service told CTV News Toronto if a home or business has a video doorbell or security camera, police may request for its footage for their investigation, but the property owner does not have to provide it.
“The majority of homeowners are cooperative with police and are happy to provide doorbell video, but it’s not mandatory that they have to,” the TPS spokesperson said.
However, according to the Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), if the police really want your video, they can find ways to access it.
"You can say no for sure, but police can still produce a warrant to essentially compel the companies to provide the footage from your doorbell without your consent," David Konikoff, Interim Director of the Privacy, Technology and Surveillance program with CCLA told CTV News Toronto.
Konikoff said it also depends on what kind of video doorbell you have.
"There are lots of different companies that make these doorbells. There is Ring, Eufy, Arlo (and) Google Nest. They all have their own terms and conditions," Konikoff said.
Even if you own the doorbell, the CCLA said you may not necessarily own the video, as it could be stored on the cloud or on company servers.
If your footage is stored in the cloud or on manufacturers’ servers, police can request it through your video doorbell company. If the footage is stored locally on your system, they may have to come directly to you with a warrant if you refuse to hand it over.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
London
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree
A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil
Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Vancouver
-
Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver
There are three "f-words" guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.
-
BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources
The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.
-
'Selling Sunset' stars on Netflix record, real estate tips and first impressions of Vancouver
Ahead of a meet-and-greet with fans and clients in downtown Vancouver, the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.