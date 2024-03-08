Campbell, Toronto stay hot with ninth straight victory topping PWHL Montreal 3-0
TORONTO - Kristen Campbell earned a 23-save shutout as Toronto extended its winning streak to nine games with a 3-0 victory over Montreal in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
The shutout put Campbell in sole possession of the league lead with three. It was also her second shutout against Montreal this season.
Hannah Miller, Rebecca Leslie and Emma Maltais (empty-netter) scored for Toronto (11-5-0), which has also won 10 of its last 11 games.
The victory moved Toronto to 3-0-0 against Montreal on the season. It also put Toronto ahead of Montreal for top spot in the PWHL.
Elaine Chuli stopped 30 shots for Montreal (10-3-3).
Miller opened the scoring just 1:20 into the first period. Natalie Spooner attempted a wraparound shot that was stopped, but Miller cleaned up in front with Chuli a bit off to the side of the net.
Laura Stacey almost tied it when she tried to bury a rebound off a Marie-Philip Poulin shot at 8:48. Campbell stopped it but couldn't hold the puck and a Toronto defender tried to halt its momentum with a glove before it ultimately was out of danger.
Things got heated near the midway mark of the second period.
At 8:06, a big scuffle broke out after Leslie was checked into the boards in front of Montreal's bench with the door open for a line change. Punches were thrown across three separate skirmishes, with six players being sent to the penalty box for roughing.
Leslie, Brittany Howard and Alexa Vasko were penalized for Toronto. Sarah Bujold, Sarah Lefort and Catherine Dubois were sent off for Montreal.
Then at 9:56, Sarah Nurse rushed in toward the net but was driven straight into it - taking the goal out of place - by Tereza Vanisova as she tried to get a shot off. Another scuffle broke out but Vanisova was the only one penalized, going off for hooking.
Melodie Daoust had a breakaway opportunity with 10 seconds left in the middle frame on the power play but Campbell turned her away.
Leslie doubled Toronto's lead with her first of the season 3:47 into the third period. She tipped in a point shot by Olivia Knowles from the slot.
Montreal pulled Chulie with 3:22 remaining for an extra attacker, but to no avail.
Maltais buried an empty-netter with 1:06 left.
SEE MY NAME
The PWHL and Molson announced a multi-year partnership on Tuesday and the players wore special jerseys Friday for International Women's Day as part of Molson's “See My Name” initiative.
The jerseys had “Molson” appear where player names usually would be and players' names below the numbers to allow better visibility for names instead of being covered by their hair.
UP NEXT
Toronto will be in Montreal next Wednesday.
Montreal hosts Ottawa on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.
