Calls mount to change Ontario license plate sticker refund after big cheques issued

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton