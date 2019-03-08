

CTV News Toronto





More than 144,000 passengers are expected to pass through Pearson International Airport in Toronto today as spring break officially gets underway.

The influx of passengers will be “well above” the average day at Canada’s largest airport, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said, making Friday the busiest single travel day during the break.

The GTAA says planning and preparation is key for travellers looking to create a much less stressful experience.

Among the recommendations for a smooth day, the GTAA suggests passengers check-in to their flight 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time and book parking online in advance. Travellers should also have their proper documents handy to avoid any delays during check-in or at security checkpoints.

Representatives for the airport are also reminding passengers to pack properly.

“Large containers of liquid, aerosol or gel are allowed in checked luggage but not in carry-ons,” Christine Langlois of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority said.

The airport was bustling early Friday morning with passengers looking to escape Toronto’s bitter cold.

“We’re off to Cuba today. We’re going with a group of about 30 of us,” said one passenger. “There will be a lot of teachers going on holiday today.”

Some travellers got ahead of the crowds by flying out on Thursday night, including members of Canada’s Special Olympics team.

With luggage and equipment in tow, 163 participants jetted off without much trouble.

“There was a ton of support from Special Olympics Canada, making sure that everybody knew exactly what they had to bring,” a spokesperson said. “The check-in procedure was just tickety-boo, everybody just slid right through.”

A new addition to the Toronto Pearson experience is the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dogs. The pups and their handlers will be on site Friday morning for anyone looking for a little comfort.