TORONTO
Toronto

    • Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police

    A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.

    On Monday, Peel police said the charges were laid against the bus operator following a “complex investigation” into the June 8 crash.

    A Mississauga transit bus collided with several stopped vehicles at the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads that morning at around 9:30 a.m.

    In dashcam video obtained by CTV News Toronto back in June, a blue MiWay bus in the right lane was seen rear-ending an SUV, violently pushing it forward into another SUV and a taxi, causing a chain reaction collision.

    The bus later swerved and came to rest on the sidewalk.

    The crash left a 50-year-old woman dead and several other motorists injured, police said.

    In a news release issued Monday, police said 49-year-old Baljeet Dhaliwal, of Brampton, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

    She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, police said.

    “Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710,” the news release read. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices

    Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    • Windsor welcomes family fleeing Israel-Hamas fight

      Amid escalating tensions between their home country of Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza strip, Dan and Viktorya Robenko made the decision to flee the Middle East all together with their two young children. The safe place the Robenkos chose is Windsor and they arrived in the city Sunday with help from the local Jewish Federation.

    • VIDEO

      VIDEO Tentative agreement reached between union and Stellantis

      Highlights of the deal include base hourly wage increases, a shorter wage progression timeline and improvements to all pension plans. The afternoon shift at Windsor Assembly is expected to run as normal Monday.

    • Keep safety in mind this Halloween night

      As neighbourhood kids don their costumes and go door to door filling their candy bags this Halloween, Essex County OPP is reminding residents to keep safety in mind.

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News