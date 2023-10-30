Bus driver charged in Mississauga crash that left 1 woman dead, several injured: police

A 49-year-old bus driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly bus crash in Mississauga last summer.

On Monday, Peel police said the charges were laid against the bus operator following a “complex investigation” into the June 8 crash.

A Mississauga transit bus collided with several stopped vehicles at the intersection of Derry and Rexwood roads that morning at around 9:30 a.m.

In dashcam video obtained by CTV News Toronto back in June, a blue MiWay bus in the right lane was seen rear-ending an SUV, violently pushing it forward into another SUV and a taxi, causing a chain reaction collision.

The bus later swerved and came to rest on the sidewalk.

The crash left a 50-year-old woman dead and several other motorists injured, police said.

In a news release issued Monday, police said 49-year-old Baljeet Dhaliwal, of Brampton, has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date, police said.

“Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to contact investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710,” the news release read.