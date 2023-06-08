Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash

Warning: This story contains graphic content.

Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.

It happened on the westbound lanes of Derry Road near Rexwood Road at around 9:35 a.m.

In a dashcam video from a transport truck, obtained by CTV News Toronto, a blue MiWay bus on the left lane is seen ramming through the rear of an SUV, violently pushing it forward into another SUV and a taxi and causing a chain reaction.

Still being pushed by the bus, the vehicles slam into a white SUV and a dump truck on the centre lane.

The bus then swerves to the left and comes to a stop on the sidewalk, leaving a trail of smoke, debris, and mangled vehicles.

Police confirmed one female has been pronounced dead.

Simranjeet Singh, the driver of the transport truck, said Thursday the bus "just didn’t stop."

"The bus was supposed to be parallel with me," he told CTV News Toronto.

Nine people have been taken to hospital after an eight vehicle crash in Mississauga. (CTV News Toronto)

Officials said a total of eight vehicles were involved. Footage from the scene shows the MiWay bus with a smashed windshield, which police said continued through a red light just before the crash.

Paramedics previously said one of the patients was in critical condition while two others had serious injuries. The other six were taken to various local hospitals with minor injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while investigators are on scene.

In a statement, the City of Mississauga said the driver of the bus, who is being treated in the hospital, will be placed on leave while the investigation is conducted.

"We are saddened by today's tragic events. Our sympathies go out to the person who lost their life, those who were injured and their families," the statement read. "The City of Mississauga's MiWay transit is cooperating fully with the Peel Regional Police investigation."