

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A benefit concert started by the late Gord Downie is set to return this fall with the help of some big names in Canadian music, including Buffy Sainte-Marie.

The organizers behind "Secret Path Live" say Sainte-Marie is among the artists slated to perform at the event, which brings to the stage the story of Chanie Wenjack, a 12-year-old Ojibwe boy who died while trying to escape an Ontario residential school in 1966.

Other artists in the lineup announced Wednesday include alt-rock outfit July Talk, singer/songwriter Sam Roberts, experimental vocalist and author Tanya Tagaq, and the folk duo Whitehorse.

Downie launched his "Secret Path" project in October 2016 after revealing he had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The multi-platform initiative aims to raise awareness about Canada's history of residential schools through music, dance and art.

The "Secret Path Live" show takes place Oct. 19 at Toronto's Roy Thompson Hall, and will raise money to support programming at the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

Performers will be backed by the original Secret Path band, which performed with Downie at the benefit concert three years ago.